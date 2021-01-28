What You Need To Know About The Facebook Antitrust Lawsuit

The U.S. government has the power and the responsibility to prevent corporations from becoming monopolies. According to the government, Facebook Inc. (FB) is becoming a social media monopoly.

In December 2020, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 46 states sued Facebook, accusing the firm of buying up competitors—chiefly WhatsApp and Instagram—in order to liquidate competition in the social media industry. The FTC antitrust lawsuit aims to force Facebook to unwind these two major acquisitions.

The government’s case against Facebook will take years to work its way through federal court, and appeals could stretch on even longer. It’s not the only major antitrust lawsuit in the headlines—Google parent Alphabet is facing its own FTC action.

Whatever the outcome, development in these cases will impact investors, the stock market and above all how we all use social media for years to come.

What Is an Antitrust Lawsuit?

Antitrust laws were created by Congress to preserve competition among businesses and prevent any one business from dominating a single industry and building a monopoly. When businesses compete and monopolies are restricted, companies have strong incentives to “operate efficiently, keep prices down and keep quality up,” according to the FTC.

Antitrust laws are the pillars that support capitalism in the United States. The first antitrust law, the Sherman Antitrust Act, was passed in 1890. Today, the Sherman Act, the Federal Trade Commission Act and the Clayton Act work together to ensure fair competition across the economy. Here’s how antitrust responsibilities are divided between these three laws:

The Sherman Antitrust Act. This law prohibits groups of businesses from working together or merging to create a monopoly to control pricing in a single market.

This law prohibits groups of businesses from working together or merging to create a monopoly to control pricing in a single market. The Federal Trade Commission Act. Passed in 1914, this law created the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as an independent government agency tasked with enforcing consumer protection and antitrust laws.

Passed in 1914, this law created the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as an independent government agency tasked with enforcing consumer protection and antitrust laws. The Clayton Antitrust Act. Also passed in 1914, the Clayton Act regulates business activities and defines unethical business practices, including monopolies.

When a company is suspected of behavior that infringes on any one of these three laws, the federal government or state governments may file an antitrust lawsuit against the company.

Why Has the FTC Sued Facebook for Antitrust Violations?

The FTC has accused Facebook of breaking antitrust law by gobbling up many smaller social media startups and acquiring several large, well-established competitors, in what amounts to a concerted effort to build a social media monopoly.

There are numerous examples of Facebook buying smaller start-ups. Take Kustomer, which Facebook acquired in November 2020. Kustomer specializes in customer service tools and chatbots. Facebook described Kustomer, which was valued at over $1 billion in the acquisition, according to Pitchbook—as an asset to its “social commerce” initiative.

Facebook sees the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to expand its position as a shopping platform for small businesses, many of which were forced to close their physical locations due to shelter-in-places orders to stop the spread of the virus.

Kustomer previously worked directly with Facebook to integrate its chatbot capabilities into Facebook Messenger before Facebook purchased the company. Now, under Facebook’s increasingly broad umbrella, Kustomer won’t blaze its own trail of innovation. It has become just one more feature in Facebook’s “social commerce” behemoth.

Facebook has acquired over a dozen similar companies, including developer app Snaptu for $70 million in 2011; messaging company Beluga in 2011 for approximately $30 million, which became the predecessor for its Facebook Messenger app today; facial recognition company Face.com in 2012 for around $60 million; Onavo, a mobile analytics company in 2013 for $100 to $200 million, amongst others.

In late December 2020, the Washington Post reported that Facebook offered to license its code and user relationships to other companies, so they could create their own branded version of the social network. Regulators denied the offer, stating it didn’t do enough to actually address competition concerns.

Whatsapp, Instagram and the Facebook Antitrust Lawsuit

At the heart of the Facebook antitrust lawsuit are the company’s two biggest acquisitions: Instagram and Whatsapp. Not only did these deals increase Facebook’s size and hold over the social media space, but they also enabled the sharing of data among the largest social media platforms on earth.

Facebook acquired Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 after it became clear that the photo-sharing platform would be a major competitor. It purchased Whatsapp in 2014 for $22 billion, the company’s largest acquisition to date. The FTC reviewed but did not block these acquisitions at the time.

These two giant acquisitions consolidated Facebook’s direct control over a vast portion of the social media landscape. While the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms appear to be separate social media sites to end users, in the background Facebook has established ever-closer data integration between the three platforms. And Facebook has been anything but transparent about how it is making use of the ocean of user data it gathers across the three platforms.

Among other objectives, the FTC’s lawsuit asks the court to force Facebook to reverse its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, leaving them as independent businesses that could compete with Facebook.

The Microsoft Antitrust Precedent

Facebook is hardly the first tech giant to be hit with a headline-generating antitrust lawsuit. One of the most notable precedents, the Microsoft antitrust case, shows how long, arduous and sometimes unsuccessful these lawsuits can prove to be.

In 1998, the U.S. Department of Justice and 20 state attorneys general claimed Microsoft was purposefully bundling free software on its dominant operating system that made it very challenging for competitors to succeed in the market. Microsoft CEO Bill Gates testified on Capitol Hill numerous times to defend his company, but federal courts ultimately ruled in April 2000 that Microsoft had violated the Sherman Act and needed to be broken up into two smaller companies.

In 2001, Microsoft won an appeal to the court ruling, which helped keep the company intact, although Microsoft settled certain other charges with the DOJ. The settlement agreement imposed restrictions on the company’s business practices—but did not restrict the features it could include with its operating system.

A recent high-profile antitrust case was more successful for the DOJ. In November 2020, the DOJ sued Visa to block its $5.3 billion acquisition of fintech firm Plaid, an online payments processing startup.

A statement from the DOJ categorized Visa as “a monopolist in online debit services,” stating it charges consumers and merchants billions of dollars each year to process online payments. The DOJ added that Plaid’s payment processing platform “could challenge Visa’s monopoly,” which is why it sued to block the acquisition. Visa and Plaid dropped their plans to merge after being served the lawsuit.

Google is also facing three antitrust lawsuits filed by the DOJ and three dozen states. The firm stands accused of using anti-competitive tactics, such as making it the default search engine on browsers and smartphones—Google pays Apple $12 billion a year to be the default search engine on the Apple iPhone—and dominating the digital advertising space. Google argues that consumers can change their browser settings at any time but “prefer” to use Google over other search engines.

Some Say Big Tech is Too Powerful

Though the U.S. government is focusing on Facebook’s alleged ability to constrict competition, a broader perspective reveals how Big Tech has essentially become too big. Researchers have been sounding the alarm on the control of the dominant technology companies for years.

Jacques Fontanel, professor emeritus at the University of Grenoble-Alpes, has gone as far as categorizing GAFAM—Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft—as both “progress and danger for civilization.”

Fontanel argues that these companies have already become “quasi-monopolies” with a combined financial value of more than $4 trillion. The companies, he says, “are uncontrolled leaders at the heart of the new digital economy,” with enough political clout to avoid antitrust laws, skip out on corporate taxes by strategically locating key subsidiaries in low-tax countries and pose a threat through manipulation of public opinion, such as with the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

There’s also a flurry of ethical questions that continuously surround Big Tech companies. Though many of these companies market themselves as “free” to consumers, their profits depend chiefly on advertising and the collection of data on their users.

Big Tech’s Data Colonialism

Facebook’s advertising business comprised 99%—$21.2 billion—of its total revenue in the third quarter of 2020. What makes Facebook such a powerful advertising platform for marketers is the collection of user data—nearly two billion people use Facebook each month, which makes it a gold mine for marketers seeking brand visibility, lead generation and, ultimately, sales.

But while Facebook reaps enormous revenue from the practice, the users that power its profits don’t receive a penny. Some academics define the practice of personal data extraction for profit by big companies as “data colonialism.”

“Data relations enact a new form of data colonialism, normalizing the exploitation of human beings through data, just as historic colonialism appropriated territory and resources and ruled subjects for profit,” writes Nick Couldry and Ulises A. Mejias, researchers from The London School of Economics and Political Science and the State University of New York at Oswego. “Data colonialism paves the way for a new stage of capitalism whose outlines we only glimpse: the capitalization of life without limit.”

Even if such arguments seem inaccessible, overdramatic or unfair, Big Tech executives themselves have voiced unease with the power their own platforms possess over society.

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, publicly stated his concerns of Twitter’s power as a social platform after deciding to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform after the Jan. 6 domestic terrorist attack at the nation’s Capitol, due to safety concerns (Facebook also banned Trump from its platform).

Dorsey stated he believed it “was the right decision for Twitter” but added that it sets a dangerous precedence for individual or corporate power over public conversations.

Having to take these actions fragment the public conversation. They divide us. They limit the potential for clarification, redemption, and learning. And sets a precedent I feel is dangerous: the power an individual or corporation has over a part of the global public conversation. — jack (@jack) January 14, 2021

European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, agreed. Merkel suggested social media companies choosing to remove Trump from their platforms violates his right to free speech, and governments should be regulating these companies, not the companies themselves.

Successful Antitrust Lawsuits: Good for Consumers, Bad for Investors?

When antitrust laws are effectively enforced, the FTC states there are numerous benefits for consumers.

Antitrust laws help cultivate and preserve a competitive marketplace for goods and services. Businesses will continue to fight for customers by keeping their services competitive, which often means pricing at or below a competitor’s price. A freely competitive market also means each company must struggle to remain relevant by continuously improving their services, providing increased quality for customers.

It’s hard to say if the antitrust lawsuits against Facebook and other Big Tech companies will be successful or how long the legal process might take. It’s also hard to say how investors would be impacted. Holders of shares of Facebook would likely gain valuable shares in newly public Instagram and WhatsApp, if the FTC prevailed in court.

If the government lost the case, Facebook could still be weakened by the outcome, like Microsoft two decades earlier. When Microsoft lost the initial case and was found to have broken antitrust laws, its stock price dropped 14%—and shares of MSFT didn’t recover for a decade and a half.

Facebook’s stock dropped nearly 2% after the antitrust lawsuits were filed in December. Some analysts point out the company is well-positioned to weather volatility since its portfolio is diversified and includes other emerging technology products, such as virtual reality.

There’s also the ongoing ethical debate about how Big Tech companies acquire, use and profit from your data. That debate won’t be settled for years to come. But if the antitrust lawsuit against Facebook proves one thing, it’s that—contra Fontanel—the DOJ at least has not given up on its mission of preventing the concentration of monopoly power in any one company.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.