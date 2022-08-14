What You Need To Know About The eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Analyst Downgrade Today

Today is shaping up negative for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 17% to US$9.06 in the past 7 days. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the latest downgrade, the nine analysts covering eHealth provided consensus estimates of US$399m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a chunky 14% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 30% to US$4.74. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$460m and losses of US$4.42 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqGS:EHTH Earnings and Revenue Growth August 14th 2022

The consensus price target fell 12% to US$10.64, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for eHealth's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic eHealth analyst has a price target of US$16.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$8.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 26% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 25% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.0% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that eHealth's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at eHealth. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that eHealth's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of eHealth's future valuation. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of eHealth going forwards.

