What You Need To Know About The Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Analyst Downgrade Today

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the latest downgrade, the eight analysts covering Cytokinetics provided consensus estimates of US$35m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a concerning 35% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$53m of revenue in 2021. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Cytokinetics, noting the sizeable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

NasdaqGS:CYTK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 20th 2020

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of US$28.78, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cytokinetics at US$43.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$14.00. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Cytokinetics'decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall 35% next year, topping off a historical decline of 15% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 21% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Cytokinetics to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for next year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Cytokinetics after today.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Cytokinetics, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 3 other concerns we've identified.

