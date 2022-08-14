What You Need To Know About The Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Analyst Downgrade Today

One thing we could say about the analysts on Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, Akerna's three analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$25m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$1.01. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$28m and losses of US$0.96 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqCM:KERN Earnings and Revenue Growth August 14th 2022

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Akerna's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 0.5% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 24% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Akerna is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Akerna after today.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards Akerna, like major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 3 other risks we've identified.

