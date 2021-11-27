What You Need To Know About The Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Analyst Downgrade Today

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from four analysts covering Aadi Bioscience is for revenues of US$3.4m in 2022, implying a concerning 76% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are presumed to reduce, shrinking 17% from last year to US$3.45. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.4m and losses of US$3.47 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also making no real change to the loss per share numbers.

There was no real change to the consensus price target of US$50.00, suggesting that the revisions to revenue estimates are not expected to have a long-term impact on Aadi Bioscience's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Aadi Bioscience analyst has a price target of US$51.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$49.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Aadi Bioscience is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Aadi Bioscience's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 68% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 29% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. It's pretty clear that Aadi Bioscience's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Aadi Bioscience's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Aadi Bioscience after today.

