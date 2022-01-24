What You Need To Know About Super Micro Computer, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMCI) Investor Composition

A look at the shareholders of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of US$2.1b, Super Micro Computer is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Super Micro Computer.

NasdaqGS:SMCI Ownership Breakdown January 24th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Super Micro Computer?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Super Micro Computer. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Super Micro Computer's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:SMCI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Super Micro Computer is not owned by hedge funds. With a 11% stake, CEO Charles Liang is the largest shareholder. With 8.7% and 8.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Super Micro Computer

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Super Micro Computer, Inc.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$285m stake in this US$2.1b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 17% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Super Micro Computer. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Super Micro Computer is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

