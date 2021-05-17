What You Need To Know About Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp.'s (NASDAQ:AKIC) Investor Composition

If you want to know who really controls Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Sports Ventures Acquisition is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$281m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Sports Ventures Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sports Ventures Acquisition?

NasdaqCM:AKIC Ownership Breakdown May 17th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sports Ventures Acquisition's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:AKIC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Sports Ventures Acquisition. AKICV LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 22% of shares outstanding. With 4.3% and 2.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Empyrean Capital Partners, LP and Periscope Capital Inc are the second and third largest shareholders.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 22 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Sports Ventures Acquisition

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. Given we are not picking up on insider ownership, we may have missing data. Therefore, it would be interesting to assess the CEO compensation and tenure, here.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a substantial 59% stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 22%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Sports Ventures Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Sports Ventures Acquisition that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

