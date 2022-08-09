What You Need To Know About SmartFinancial, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMBK) Investor Composition

Every investor in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

SmartFinancial is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$430m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SmartFinancial.

NasdaqCM:SMBK Ownership Breakdown August 9th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SmartFinancial?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that SmartFinancial does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see SmartFinancial's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:SMBK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

SmartFinancial is not owned by hedge funds. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 6.8% of shares outstanding. With 5.9% and 4.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Kenneth Lehman and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO William Carroll is the owner of 0.8% of the company's shares.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of SmartFinancial

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of SmartFinancial, Inc.. Insiders have a US$65m stake in this US$430m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 41% stake in SmartFinancial. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand SmartFinancial better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for SmartFinancial you should be aware of.

