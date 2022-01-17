What You Need To Know About Scion Tech Growth I's (NASDAQ:SCOA) Investor Composition

The big shareholder groups in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Scion Tech Growth I is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$702m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Scion Tech Growth I.

NasdaqCM:SCOA Ownership Breakdown January 17th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Scion Tech Growth I?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Scion Tech Growth I does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Scion Tech Growth I, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:SCOA Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It would appear that 5.3% of Scion Tech Growth I shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. ScION 1 Sponsor LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. Aristeia Capital, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 5.3% of common stock, and Empyrean Capital Partners, LP holds about 4.1% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 14 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Scion Tech Growth I

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Scion Tech Growth I. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It has a market capitalization of just US$702m, and the board has only US$749k worth of shares in their own names. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in Scion Tech Growth I. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 20%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Scion Tech Growth I better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Scion Tech Growth I (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

