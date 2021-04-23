What You Need To Know About Repro Med Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KRMD) Investor Composition

If you want to know who really controls Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Repro Med Systems is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$134m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Repro Med Systems.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Repro Med Systems?

NasdaqCM:KRMD Ownership Breakdown April 23rd 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Repro Med Systems already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Repro Med Systems' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:KRMD Earnings and Revenue Growth April 23rd 2021

It would appear that 24% of Repro Med Systems shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Horton Capital Partners, LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 24% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 13% and 3.9% of the stock. Kathy Frommer, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, CEO Linda Tharby is the owner of 2.2% of the company's shares.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Repro Med Systems

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Repro Med Systems, Inc.. Insiders have a US$18m stake in this US$134m business. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 28% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Repro Med Systems. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Repro Med Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Repro Med Systems you should know about.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

