What You Need To Know About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp.'s (NASDAQ:PLAO) Investor Composition

If you want to know who really controls Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$289m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition. NasdaqGM:PLAO Ownership Breakdown August 18th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NasdaqGM:PLAO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 18th 2022

It would appear that 12% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's largest shareholder is Patria Investments Limited, with ownership of 17%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.3% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.6% by the third-largest shareholder.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. in their own names. It seems the board members have no more than US$905k worth of shares in the US$289m company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 26% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 17%, private equity firms could influence the Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

