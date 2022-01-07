What You Need To Know About Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:PANL) Investor Composition

The big shareholder groups in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$179m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pangaea Logistics Solutions?

NasdaqCM:PANL Ownership Breakdown January 7th 2022

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Pangaea Logistics Solutions' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:PANL Earnings and Revenue Growth January 7th 2022

It looks like hedge funds own 6.6% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The Rockland Trust Investment Management Group is currently the largest shareholder, with 19% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 18% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.6% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Mark Filanowski, the CEO has 0.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

On looking further, we found that 52% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.. Insiders have a US$39m stake in this US$179m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 33% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Pangaea Logistics Solutions. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Pangaea Logistics Solutions is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are significant...

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

