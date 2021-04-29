What You Need To Know About NVE Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVEC) Investor Composition

Every investor in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

NVE is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$341m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about NVE.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NVE?

NasdaqCM:NVEC Ownership Breakdown April 29th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in NVE. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see NVE's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:NVEC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. NVE is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC, with ownership of 13%. Mairs and Power, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.8% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 7.3% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Daniel Baker directly holds 1.7% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of NVE

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

I can report that insiders do own shares in NVE Corporation. It has a market capitalization of just US$341m, and insiders have US$6.1m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 25% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over NVE. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with NVE .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

