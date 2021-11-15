What You Need To Know About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd's (NASDAQ:NISN) Investor Composition

If you want to know who really controls Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$179m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group?

NasdaqCM:NISN Ownership Breakdown November 15th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:NISN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group. Our data shows that Bodang Liu is the largest shareholder with 38% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.6% and 5.8% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Xiaoyun Huang directly holds 1.4% of the total shares outstanding.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of US$179m, that means they have US$105m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 38% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Nisun International Enterprise Development Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Nisun International Enterprise Development Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

