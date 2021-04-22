What You Need To Know About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KALV) Investor Composition

If you want to know who really controls KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$574m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About KalVista Pharmaceuticals?

NasdaqGM:KALV Ownership Breakdown April 22nd 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see KalVista Pharmaceuticals' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGM:KALV Earnings and Revenue Growth April 22nd 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. KalVista Pharmaceuticals is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Eventide Asset Management, LLC with 6.9% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.7% and 6.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Thomas Crockett is the owner of 0.7% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 12 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

I can report that insiders do own shares in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$574m, and insiders have US$7.9m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 29% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over KalVista Pharmaceuticals. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 6.7%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 4.4% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand KalVista Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for KalVista Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

