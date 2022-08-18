What You Need To Know About GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp.'s (NASDAQ:GSRM) Investor Composition

If you want to know who really controls GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$392m, GSR II Meteora Acquisition is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about GSR II Meteora Acquisition. NasdaqGM:GSRM Ownership Breakdown August 18th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GSR II Meteora Acquisition?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of GSR II Meteora Acquisition, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NasdaqGM:GSRM Earnings and Revenue Growth August 18th 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.5% of GSR II Meteora Acquisition. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. GSR II Meteora Sponsor LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. Saba Capital Management, L.P. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.5% of common stock, and Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds about 4.4% of the company stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 12 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of GSR II Meteora Acquisition

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp.. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It seems the board members have no more than US$794k worth of shares in the US$392m company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 35% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 17%, of the GSR II Meteora Acquisition stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand GSR II Meteora Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for GSR II Meteora Acquisition (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

