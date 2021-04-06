What You Need To Know About Great Ajax Corp.'s (NYSE:AJX) Investor Composition

The big shareholder groups in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Great Ajax is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$262m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Great Ajax.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Great Ajax?

NYSE:AJX Ownership Breakdown April 6th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Great Ajax. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Great Ajax, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:AJX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 6th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Great Ajax is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Wellington Management Group LLP, with ownership of 17%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.0% and 8.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Lawrence Mendelsohn, the CEO has 0.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Great Ajax

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Great Ajax Corp.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$6.3m worth of the US$262m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 16% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 4.4%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

