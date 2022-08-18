What You Need To Know About FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI's (NASDAQ:FTVI) Investor Composition

The big shareholder groups in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

FinTech Acquisition VI is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$339m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about FinTech Acquisition VI. NasdaqCM:FTVI Ownership Breakdown August 18th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About FinTech Acquisition VI?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that FinTech Acquisition VI does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see FinTech Acquisition VI's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqCM:FTVI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 18th 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 12% of FinTech Acquisition VI. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's largest shareholder is FinTech Masala, LLC, with ownership of 27%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.2% and 5.2% of the stock.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of FinTech Acquisition VI

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over FinTech Acquisition VI. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 27%, private equity firms could influence the FinTech Acquisition VI board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with FinTech Acquisition VI (including 2 which are potentially serious) .

