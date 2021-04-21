What You Need To Know About County Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ICBK) Investor Composition

The big shareholder groups in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$143m, County Bancorp is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about County Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About County Bancorp?

NasdaqGM:ICBK Ownership Breakdown April 21st 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that County Bancorp does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at County Bancorp's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGM:ICBK Earnings and Revenue Growth April 21st 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in County Bancorp. Gary Ziegelbauer is currently the company's largest shareholder with 5.9% of shares outstanding. Mark Binversie is the second largest shareholder owning 5.7% of common stock, and William Censky holds about 5.6% of the company stock. William Censky, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, CEO Timothy Schneider is the owner of 1.6% of the company's shares.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of County Bancorp

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of County Bancorp, Inc.. Insiders own US$34m worth of shares in the US$143m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 49% stake in County Bancorp. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand County Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for County Bancorp that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

