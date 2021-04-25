What You Need To Know About Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp.'s (NYSEMKT:CHAQ) Investor Composition

The big shareholder groups in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSEMKT:CHAQ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$109m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2?

AMEX:CHAQ Ownership Breakdown April 25th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

AMEX:CHAQ Earnings and Revenue Growth April 25th 2021

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 17% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Jonas Sven Grossman with 20% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.4% and 5.7% of the stock.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp.. Insiders own US$31m worth of shares in the US$109m company. I would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 28% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

