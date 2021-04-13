What You Need To Know About Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.'s (NYSE:CPSR) Investor Composition

If you want to know who really controls Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$344m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition?

NYSE:CPSR Ownership Breakdown April 13th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:CPSR Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition is not owned by hedge funds. BlueCrest Capital Management Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 4.6% of shares outstanding. Millennium Management LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 2.8% of common stock, and Citadel Advisors LLC holds about 2.8% of the company stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.. It appears that the board holds about US$638k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$344m. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 45% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

