What You Need To Know About BlackRock, Inc.'s (NYSE:BLK) Investor Composition

The big shareholder groups in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

BlackRock is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$126b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BlackRock.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BlackRock?

NYSE:BLK Ownership Breakdown October 5th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that BlackRock does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of BlackRock, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:BLK Earnings and Revenue Growth October 5th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. BlackRock is not owned by hedge funds. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.0% of shares outstanding. Capital Research and Management Company is the second largest shareholder owning 7.4% of common stock, and Kuwait holds about 5.3% of the company stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 16 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of BlackRock

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in BlackRock, Inc.. Insiders own US$1.3b worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows a good alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 12% stake in BlackRock. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand BlackRock better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with BlackRock .

