What You Need To Know About Avid Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVID) Investor Composition

A look at the shareholders of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Avid Technology isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of US$979m, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Avid Technology.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Avid Technology?

NasdaqGS:AVID Ownership Breakdown April 18th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Avid Technology. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Avid Technology, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:AVID Earnings and Revenue Growth April 18th 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It would appear that 15% of Avid Technology shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Impactive Capital LP is currently the largest shareholder, with 15% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.5% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 5.3% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Jeff Rosica is the owner of 2.0% of the company's shares.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 13 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Avid Technology

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

I can report that insiders do own shares in Avid Technology, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$979m, and insiders have US$65m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 16% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Avid Technology. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Avid Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Avid Technology (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored) .

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



