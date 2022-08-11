What You Need To Know About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc's (NASDAQ:AY) Investor Composition

A look at the shareholders of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a market capitalization of US$4.0b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

NasdaqGS:AY Ownership Breakdown August 11th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:AY Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is not owned by hedge funds. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is currently the largest shareholder, with 43% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 4.9% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.4% by the third-largest shareholder.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in their own names. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own US$2.6m worth of shares. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 13% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 43% of the Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

