What You Need to Know Ahead of U.S. Bancorp's Earnings Release

Valued at a market cap of $71.36 billion , U.S. Bancorp ( USB ) is a financial services holding company that provides various banking and investment services to individuals, businesses, governmental entities, and other financial institutions. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, Oct.16.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the bank to report a profit of $1 per share , down 4.8% from $1.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has beaten or matched Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

In Q2, the company reported an EPS of $0.98, which surpassed the consensus estimates by 2.1%. U.S. Bancorp's Q2 EPS surprise can be attributed to cost controls.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect USB to report an EPS of $3.86, down 10.4% from $4.31 in fiscal 2023 .

Shares of USB have gained 3.4% on a YTD basis, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.7% return and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLF ) 20.2% increase over the same period.

On Jul. 17, shares of U.S. Bancorp jumped 4.6% after its Q2 earnings release. Its revenue of $6.87 billion in the period marginally surpassed the Wall Street estimates. The company benefited from a 1.7% year-over-year decline in non-interest expenses.

Analysts' consensus view on U.S. Bancorp’s stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a "Strong Buy," one indicates “Moderate Buy,” and 15 suggest a “Hold” rating. The average analyst price target for USB is $49.69, indicating a potential upside of 11.5% from the current levels.

