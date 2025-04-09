What You Need To Know Ahead of Teledyne Technologies’ Earnings Release

Thousand Oaks, California-based Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) provides technologies that enable the sense, transmission, and analysis of information for industrial growth markets. With a market cap of $20.5 billion, Teledyne serves various industries and sectors including aerospace and defense, factory automation, air and water quality environmental monitoring, energy, healthcare, and more.

Teledyne is expected to announce its first-quarter results on Wednesday, Apr. 23. Ahead of the event, analysts expect TDY to deliver a non-GAAP profit of $4.92 per share, up a notable 8.1% from $4.55 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. While the company has missed Street’s earnings estimates once over the past four quarters, it has surpassed the expectations on three other occasions.

For the full fiscal 2025, Teledyne’s non-GAAP EPS is expected to grow to $21.46, representing an 8.8% increase from $19.73 in fiscal 2024. In fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to surge 10.3% year-over-year to $23.67 per share.

TDY stock has gained nearly 5.1% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 12.8% drop and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 4.2% decline during the same time frame.

Teledyne Technologies’ stock rose 1.4% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 results on Jan. 21. Driven by organic as well as acquisition-led growth in sales, the company’s overall topline increased 5.4% year-over-year to $1.5 billion, which surpassed the Street expectations by 3.8%. Furthermore, Teledyne’s non-GAAP earnings inched up 1.5% compared to the year-ago quarter to $5.52, exceeding the consensus estimates by 5.5%, which further boosted investor confidence. Moreover, continuing the initial uptick, TDY stock soared 6.5% in the subsequent trading session.

Analysts remain confident in Teledyne’s prospects. The consensus opinion on TDY is extremely optimistic, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of the nine analysts covering the stock, seven recommend “Strong Buy,” one advises “Moderate Buy,” and one suggests a “Hold” rating. TDY’s mean price target of $572.78 represents a 31.5% upside potential from current price levels.

