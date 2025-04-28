Stocks

What You Need To Know Ahead of Tapestry’s Earnings Release

April 28, 2025 — 04:26 pm EDT

Valued at a market cap of $13 billion, Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products internationally. Based in New York, the company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman.

The company is expected to release its Q3 2025 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, May 8. Ahead of this event, analysts expect TPR to post adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share, representing a growth of 9.9% from $0.81 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect Tapestry to report an adjusted EPS of $4.92, marking an increase of 14.7% from $4.29 reported in fiscal 2024

Shares of TPR have gained 74.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX9.4% rise and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY13.3% return during the same time frame.

Tapestry stock rose 12% following the release of its better-than-expected Q2 2025 results on Feb. 6. Driven by 10% growth in the Coach segment, revenue for the quarter came in at $2.2 billion, up 5.3% year-over-year and surpassing the Street estimate of $2.1 billion. Its adjusted EPS stood at $2, an increase of 22.7% from the prior-year quarter, and exceeded analysts’ estimates by 14.9%.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, TPR expects revenue to exceed $6.85 billion, reflecting approximately 3% growth year-over-year on a reported basis and ahead of its prior guidance of 1% to 2% growth. Its EPS is projected to grow by 13% to 14% year-over-year, reaching a range of $4.85 to $4.90.

Analysts' consensus view on TPR is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, 14 suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," and six recommend a "Hold.” Its mean price target of $85.70 represents a 24.4% premium to current price levels. 

