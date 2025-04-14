What You Need to Know Ahead of T-Mobile's Earnings Release

Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) provides mobile communications services. Valued at $295.3 billion by market cap, the company offers wireless voice, messaging, and data services. The leading telco operator is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 24.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TMUS to report a profit of $2.47 per share on a diluted basis, up 23.5% from $2 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect TMUS to report EPS of $10.42, up 7.9% from $9.66 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 19.4% year over year to $12.44 in fiscal 2026.

TMUS stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 3.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 61% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 10.4% gains over the same time frame.

T-Mobile's record-breaking customer numbers and success in attracting customers can be attributed to its strong performance in 5G leadership, subscriber growth, cost synergies from the Sprint merger, and solid financial results. Over 60% of new customers opted for premium plans, boosting average revenues per account to a seven-year high among valuable postpaid customers. This has driven strong sales growth, leading to T-Mobile with 129.5 million total customers, its highest number ever.

On Jan. 29, TMUS shares closed up more than 6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $2.57 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.17. The company’s revenue was $21.9 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $21.2 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TMUS stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” nine give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” TMUS’ average analyst price target is $265.93, indicating a potential upside of 2.8% from the current levels.

