What You Need to Know Ahead of Stanley Black & Decker's Earnings Release

New Britain, Connecticut-based Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access and electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Valued at $16.7 billion by market cap, the company offers onshore and offshore pipeline construction and inspection services. The leading manufacturer of hand and power tools is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2024 after the market closes on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect SWK to report a profit of $1.03 per share on a diluted basis, down 1.9% from $1.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect SWK to report EPS of $4.18, up 188.3% from $1.45 in fiscal 2023. Its EPS is expected to rise 37.6% year over year to $5.75 in fiscal 2025.

SWK stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 34.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 31.5% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 35.8% gains over the same time frame.

On Jul. 30, SWK shares closed up more than 9% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.09 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.85. The company’s revenue was $4.02 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $4.01 billion. SWK expects full-year adjusted EPS to be between $3.70 and $4.50.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on SWK stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, nine give a “Hold” rating, and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” While SWK currently trades above its mean price target of $106.82, the Street-high price target of $135 suggests an upside potential of 26.1%.

