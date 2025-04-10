Stocks

What You Need to Know Ahead of S&P Global's Earnings Release

April 10, 2025 — 11:20 am EDT

Written by Kritika Sarmah for Barchart->

With a market cap of $138.6 billion, S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. Founded in 1860, the New York-based company operates through five segments: S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, Apr. 29, before the market opens. Ahead of this event, analysts project the company to report a profit of $4.21 per share, up 5% from $4.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in all of the last four quarters, which is impressive. In the fourth quarter, SPGI reported EPS of $3.77, surpassing consensus estimates by 9.6%, driven primarily by robust revenue and operating profit growth in the company's Ratings division.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect SPGI to report an EPS of $17.07 per share, up 8.7% from $15.70 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to increase 11.1% year-over-year to $18.96 per share in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Over the past year, SPGI shares have surged 9%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX4.7% rally but underperforming the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF13.8% surge over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

SPGI shares surged 4.9% following its Q4 earnings release on Feb. 11. The company reported a 14% growth in its revenue, which amounted to $3.6 billion. Additionally, the company’s adjusted net income also increased 18% year-over-year to $1.2 billion. Looking ahead, SPGI expects revenue growth of 5% to 7% in fiscal 2025, and projects EPS to be within the range of $14.20 to $14.45.

Analysts' consensus view on SPGI’s stock is highly bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 22 analysts covering the stock, 19 recommend a "Strong Buy," two recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and one indicates a “Hold” rating.

Its average analyst price target of $605.37 indicates a premium of 27.7% from the current market prices.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLF
SPGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.