What You Need to Know Ahead of Royal Caribbean Cruises' Earnings Release

April 10, 2025 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by Neha Panjwani for Barchart->

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), headquartered in Miami, Florida, operates as a global cruise vacation company. Valued at $48.5 billion by market cap, the company operates global cruise under Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises brands. The cruise giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 on Thursday, Apr. 24.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect RCL to report a profit of $2.52 per share on a diluted basis, up 42.4% from $1.77 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect RCL to report EPS of $14.86, up 25.9% from $11.80 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 18.2% year over year to $17.57 in fiscal 2026. 

RCL stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX4.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 57.3% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY7.8% rise over the same time frame.

RCL is outperforming due to strong demand in the cruise industry, with robust booking trends and high customer deposits. The company's focus on innovative ship additions like Icon of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas, as well as investments in private destinations, enhances guest experience and profitability. Plans for a fourth Icon-class ship in 2027 is expected to further drive customer satisfaction and financial success.

On Jan. 28, RCL shares closed up by 12% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.63 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.50. The company’s revenue was $3.76 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $3.77 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $14.35 to $14.65.    

Analysts’ consensus opinion on RCL stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 17 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” RCL’s average analyst price target is $280.04, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 33.7% from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

