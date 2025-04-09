What You Need to Know Ahead of Rollins' Earnings Release

Atlanta, Georgia-based Rollins, Inc. (ROL) provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers including food manufacturers, food service establishments, hotels, transportation companies and retailers. Valued at a market cap of $24.7 billion, the company also offers lawn care insurance and HVAC services. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 23.
Prior to this event, analysts project this pest control company to report a profit of $0.22 per share, up 10% from $0.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $0.23 per share in the previous quarter came in-line with the consensus estimates.
For the full year, analysts expect ROL to report EPS of $1.09, up 10.1% from $0.99 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 11.9% year over year to $1.22 in fiscal 2026.
ROL has rallied 12.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 4.2% fall, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 2.3% downtick over the same time frame.
On Feb. 12, ROL reported its strong Q4 results, prompting a 3.6% rise in its share price the following day. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.23 aligned with consensus estimates, while its revenue of $832.2 million came in 1.9% above Wall Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its top line grew 10.4% year-over-year, while its bottom line advanced 9.5% from the year-ago quarter. This strong performance was supported by an 8.5% increase in organic revenue and a nearly 9% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $181.2 million.
Additionally, for 2025, ROL anticipates another year of strong organic growth, backed by the underlying health of its core pest control markets, ongoing commitment to operational execution, and further complemented by a strategic and disciplined approach to acquisitions.
Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about Rollins’ stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 10 analysts covering the stock, three recommend "Strong Buy," one advises a “Moderate Buy,” and six suggest “Hold.” The mean price target for ROL is $52, which indicates a slight 2.7% potential upside from the current levels.On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
