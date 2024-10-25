What You Need to Know Ahead of Ralph Lauren's Earnings Release

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), headquartered in New York, designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products. Valued at $12.3 billion by market cap, the company markets and distributes men's, women's and children's apparel, accessories, fragrances, and home furnishings. The leading luxury lifestyle company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2025 on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect RL to report a profit of $2.39 per share on a diluted basis, up 13.8% from $2.10 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect RL to report EPS of $11.23, up 8.9% from $10.31 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 12% year over year to $12.58 in fiscal 2026.

RL stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 36.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 69.6% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY)30.4% gains over the same time frame.

On Aug. 7, RL shares closed down more than 3% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.70 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.45. The company’s revenue was $1.51 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.49 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on RL stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy” rating, four give a “Hold” rating, and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” While RL currently trades above its mean price target of $196.43, the Street-high price target of $250 suggests an upside potential of 26.3%.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.