What You Need to Know Ahead of PPG Industries’ Earnings Release

Pittsburgh-based PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) is a global leader in paints, coatings, and specialty materials, serving industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction. Valued at a market cap of $25 billion, the company is recognized for its innovative, high-performance, and sustainable solutions. As it continues to drive advancements in coatings technology, PPG is set to announce its Q1 earnings on Thursday, April 17.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PPG Industries to report a profit of $1.62 per share, down 12.9% from $1.86 per share in the year-ago quarter. Over the past four quarters, the company has delivered mixed results, surpassing or meeting consensus estimates twice while missing expectations on two occasions.

In the last quarter, adjusted EPS came in at $1.61, 2.4% below estimates, due to weaker Industrial Coatings sales.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast a marginal EPS increase to $7.93 from $7.87 in fiscal 2024, and earnings are projected to accelerate 11.1% year-over-year to $8.81 in fiscal 2026.

PPG Industries’ shares have declined 26.6% over the past year, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 3.6% gains and the S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR’s (XLB) 10.6% decline over the same time frame.

The company released its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Jan. 30, and its shares plunged 6% in the next trading session. Net sales declined by 5% to $3.7 billion, primarily due to reduced demand for industrial and architectural coatings, influenced by rising U.S. mortgage rates and weakened factory activity.

The consensus opinion on PPG stock is moderately bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of the 23 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend “Strong Buy,” and 15 suggest “Hold.”

PPG's average analyst price target is $131.79, indicating a potential upside of 26.7% from the current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.