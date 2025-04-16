What You Need to Know Ahead of Pfizer's Earnings Release

Pfizer Inc. (PFE), headquartered in New York, discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products. With a market cap of $125.5 billion, the company offers medicines, vaccines, medical devices, and consumer healthcare products for oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular, and other therapeutic areas. The pharmaceutical giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PFE to report a profit of $0.67 per share on a diluted basis, down 18.3% from $0.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect PFE to report EPS of $2.98, down 4.2% from $3.11 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise marginally year over year to $3 in fiscal 2026.

PFE stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 6.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 13.4% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) marginal dip over the same time frame.

PFE’s weak performance can be linked to declining demand for COVID-19 related products and challenges with upcoming patent expirations for key drugs such as Eliquis. The upcoming launch of generic versions of Eliquis in 2028 could have a significant impact on the company's revenue. Additionally, the loss of exclusivity for other top-selling products like Ibrance is expected to further reduce revenue and potentially result in a decline share price.

On Feb. 4, PFE shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS $0.63 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.48. The company’s revenue was $17.8 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $17.5 billion. PFE expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $2.80 to $3, and expects revenue in the range of $61 billion to $64 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PFE stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 13 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” PFE’s average analyst price target is $29.80, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 32.8% from the current levels.

