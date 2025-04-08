Stocks

What You Need to Know Ahead of O'Reilly Automotive's Earnings Release

April 08, 2025 — 12:45 pm EDT

Written by Neha Panjwani for Barchart->

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY), headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories. Valued at $79.6 billion by market cap, the company sells its products to do-it-yourself customers, professional mechanics, and service technicians. The auto parts giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 23.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ORLY to report a profit of $9.84 per share on a diluted basis, up 7% from $9.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For the full year, analysts expect ORLY to report EPS of $43.94, up 6.9% from $41.12 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.9% year over year to $49.17 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

ORLY stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX2.7% losses over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 19.4% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY1% uptick over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

ORLY's strong performance is driven by an increase in comparable store sales over the past two years, showcasing its ability to boost spending at existing locations. With a unique product assortment and pricing power, ORLY boasts a best-in-class gross margin of 51.2%. Additionally, its strong free cash flow margin of 12.2% allows for consistent reinvestment or capital returns. 

On Feb. 5, ORLY shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS came in at $9.50, up 2.6% year over year. The company’s revenue was $4.1 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $4 billion. ORLY expects full-year EPS to be between $42.60 and $43.10, and expects revenue in the range of $17.4 billion to $17.7 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ORLY stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 18 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and seven give a “Hold.” ORLY’s average analyst price target is $1441.10, indicating a potential upside of 8% from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLY
ORLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.