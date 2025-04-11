Stocks

What You Need to Know Ahead of Labcorp Holdings' Earnings Release

April 11, 2025 — 02:46 pm EDT

Written by Neha Panjwani for Barchart->

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH), headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina, provides laboratory services. Valued at $19.3 billion by market cap, the company specializes in providing clinical lab tests for allergies, genetics and genomics, colorectal cancer, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and pregnancy, as well as clinical trials for oncology and COVID-19. The global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect LH to report a profit of $3.75 per share on a diluted basis, up 1.9% from $3.68 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For the full year, analysts expect LH to report EPS of $16.01, up 9.9% from $14.57 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.6% year over year to $17.54 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

LH stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX2.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 5.5% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV4.7% dip over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Labcorp has enhanced its testing capabilities in neurodegenerative diseases and oncology, introducing new blood-based biomarkers and diagnostic assays. The acquisitions of select assets from Invitae and other companies have further strengthened its specialty testing offerings. The company continues to expand its Labcorp OnDemand platform and acquire new laboratory services to broaden its reach and expertise in the healthcare industry. These strategic moves are expected to drive significant growth and contribute to Labcorp's success in 2025.

On Feb. 6, LH shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.45 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $3.40. The company’s revenue was $3.33 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $3.31 billion. LH expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $15.60 to $16.40, and expects revenue to be between $13.9 billion and $14.1 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on LH stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and three give a “Hold.” LH’s average analyst price target is $277.88, indicating a potential upside of 27.1% from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLV
LH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.