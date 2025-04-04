What You Need To Know Ahead of Kinder Morgan's Earnings Release

Houston, Texas-based Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is a midstream energy infrastructure provider in North America. The company operates pipelines to transport natural gas, crude oil, condensate, refined petroleum products, and more. With a market cap of $64.3 billion, Kinder Morgan operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments.

The energy giant is expected to announce its first-quarter results on Wednesday, Apr. 16. Ahead of the event, analysts expect KMI to deliver an adjusted EPS of $0.34, the same as the earnings reported in the year-ago quarter. However, the company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It missed the Street’s bottom-line estimates twice over the past four quarters while exceeding or matching on two other occasions. Its adjusted EPS of $0.32 for the last reported quarter missed the consensus estimates by 3%.

However, for the full fiscal 2025, KMI is expected to report an adjusted EPS of $1.28, up 11.3% from $1.15 in fiscal 2024. In fiscal 2026, KMI’s adjusted earnings are expected to grow 3.9% year-over-year to $1.33 per share.

Over the past 52 weeks, Kinder Morgan’s stock has soared 49.4%, significantly outperforming the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE) 10.7% plunge and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 3.6% uptick during the same time frame.

KMI stock dipped nearly 1% in the trading session after the release of its disappointing Q4 results on Jan. 22. Kinder Morgan reported a 1.3% year-over-year drop in revenues to nearly $4 billion, which missed the Street’s expectations by a notable 4.1%. And while its adjusted net income increased 11.8% year-over-year to $708 million, its adjusted EPS missed the analysts’ projections by a notable margin, making investors jittery.

Furthermore, Kinder Morgan’s stock plunged 4.2% in yesterday’s trading session, due to the broader market selloff observed across the board.

The consensus opinion on KMI is moderately bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of the 18 analysts covering the KMI stock, seven recommend “Strong Buy,” one advises “Moderate Buy,” and 10 suggest a “Hold” rating.

