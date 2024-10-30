What You Need to Know Ahead of Intuit's Earnings Release

Intuit Inc. ( INTU ), headquartered in Mountain View, California, is a key financial management and tax preparation software provider, serving a diverse global customer base with a market cap of $171.6 billion . Known for flagship products like QuickBooks, TurboTax, and Mint, Intuit connects users with tools that simplify financial management. The company is scheduled to release its Q1 earnings on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Intuit to report a profit of $1.05 per share , down 7.9% from $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently topped Wall Street's earnings estimates in the past four quarters.

Intuit’s earnings of $0.61 per share for the last reported quarter surpassed the consensus estimate by 13%. Its quarterly performance was boosted by strong demand for its core products and effective cost management, driving year-over-year growth in earnings.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect Intuit to report an EPS of $14.04, up 20.9% from $11.61 in fiscal 2024 .

INTU stock is down marginally YTD, significantly underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 22.3% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLK ) 21.2% gain over the same time frame.

Intuit’s underperformance compared to the broader sector can be attributed to decreased demand for its financial software products. Intuit's shares fell 8.3% after disappointing Q4 earnings on Aug. 22, with lower-than-expected billings, gross margin decline, and reduced long-term growth forecasts for key segments. However, the company’s total revenue increased by 17% to $3.2 billion.

However, the consensus opinion on INTU stock is optimistic, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Of 27 analysts covering the stock, 21 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one indicates a “Moderate Buy,” and five advise “Hold.”

INTU’s average analyst price target is $727.96, hinting at a potential upside of 16.7% from the current levels.

