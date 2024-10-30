What You Need to Know Ahead of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Earnings Release

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ( HPE ), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an information technology solutions company offering a broad range of services across hybrid cloud, data management, and edge computing. With a market cap of $25.6 billion , HPE is set to announce its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect HPE to report a profit of $0.48 per share , down 2% from $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Its adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share for the last quarter surpassed the consensus estimate by 15.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q3 growth was fueled by AI system conversion and edge-to-cloud strategy execution, boosting revenue and EPS.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect HPE to report an EPS of $1.66, up 7.8% from $1.54 in fiscal 2023 .

HPE stock is up 17% YTD, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 22.3% gains and the iShares U.S. Technology ETF’s ( IYW ) 28.5% gain over the same time frame.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell over 6% following its Q3 earnings report on Sep. 4. Its adjusted gross margin of 31.8% missed the consensus estimate of 33.4%. The company, however, beat revenue forecasts, posting $7.71 billion compared to the expected $7.67 billion. Also, Hewlett Packard Enterprise anticipates fiscal Q4 revenue between $8.1 billion and $8.4 billion.

However, on Sep. 25, HP Enterprise rose over 4% after Barclays upgraded the stock from an “Equal-Weight” to “Overweight” with a new price target of $24.

The consensus opinion on HPE stock is moderately bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Of 16 analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one indicates a “Moderate Buy,” and 10 suggest a “Hold.”

HPE's average analyst price target is $21.53, suggesting a potential upside of 8.4% from the current levels.

