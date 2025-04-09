What You Need To Know Ahead of Fortive's Earnings Release

With a market cap of $21.3 billion , Fortive Corporation ( FTV ) is a diversified industrial growth company operating globally through three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions; Precision Technologies; and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. It offers advanced instrumentation, critical workflow solutions, and precision technologies across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and aerospace. The Everett, Washington-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1.

Ahead of this event, analysts project FTV to report a profit of $0.85 per share , a 2.4% increase from $0.83 per share in the year-ago quarter. It exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarters. In Q4 2024, FTV beat the consensus EPS estimate by 4.5%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the industrial conglomerate to report EPS of $4.04, up 3.9% from $3.89 in fiscal 2024 . Moreover, EPS is expected to grow 8.9% year-over-year to $4.40 in fiscal 2026.

Over the past 52 weeks, Fortive has declined 28.1% , underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) nearly 5% dip and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLI ) 7.6% decrease over the same period.

Despite better-than-expected Q4 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.17, shares of Fortive fell marginally on Feb. 7 because the company issued weak guidance for 2025. Fortive projected 2025 adjusted EPS of $4 - $4.12 and revenue of $6.2 billion - $6.4 billion, missing the consensus estimates. Additionally, Q1 2025 EPS guidance of $0.83 - $0.86 came in lower than analysts' forecast. The anticipated sluggish demand for its products and the earlier-than-expected spinoff of the Precision Technologies segment also contributed to investor concerns.

Analysts' consensus view on Fortive stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 17 analysts covering the stock, nine suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," and seven recommend a "Hold." As of writing, FTV is trading below the average analyst price target of $88.38.

