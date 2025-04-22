What You Need to Know Ahead of F5’s Earnings Release

Seattle, Washington-based F5, Inc. (FFIV) offers multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions. Valued at $14.9 billion by market cap, the company offers software-based solutions, as well as manage, control, and optimize internet traffic and content. F5 also offers solutions automatically deliver internet content for service providers and e-businesses. The multi-cloud application services provider is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Monday, Apr. 28.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect FFIV to report a profit of $2.33 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.9% from $2.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect FFIV to report EPS of $11.19, up 7.1% from $10.45 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 5.2% year over year to $11.77 in fiscal 2026.

FFIV stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 3.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 41.4% during this period. Similarly, it considerably outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 2.4% dip over the same time frame.

FFIV's exceptional performance can be credited to its robust portfolio, forward-thinking innovation strategy, and steadfast business model, which capitalize on the current trends in multi-cloud security, automation, and AI. By partnering with industry leaders like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), MinIO, OVHcloud, and NetApp, FFIV is continuously enhancing its capabilities and expanding its offerings. This strategic collaboration has fueled the company's growth and solidified its position as a leader in the industry, especially with the rising demand for content delivery networks.

On Jan. 28, FFIV shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.84 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $3.37. The company’s revenue was $766.5 million, topping Wall Street forecasts of $715.8 million. For Q2, FFIV expects adjusted EPS to be between $3.02 and $3.14, and expects revenue to be between $705 million and $725 million.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on FFIV stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 12 analysts covering the stock, one advises a “Moderate Buy” rating, 10 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” FFIV’s average analyst price target is $297.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.7% from the current levels.

