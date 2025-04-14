What You Need To Know Ahead of Exxon Mobil’s Earnings Release

Spring, Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) operates as the largest American oil & gas company. It engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the U.S. and internationally. Valued at $446.1 billion by market cap, Exxon operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments.

The energy giant is set to release its first-quarter results before the markets open on Friday, May 2. Ahead of the event, analysts expect Exxon to deliver a non-GAAP profit of $1.69 per share, down nearly 18% from $2.06 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. While the company has missed Street’s bottom-line estimates once over the past four quarters, it has surpassed the projections on three other occasions.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts project Exxon to deliver a non-GAAP EPS of $7.04, down 9.6% from $7.79 in fiscal 2024. However, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to rebound 21.9% year-over-year to $8.58 per share.

XOM stock has plunged 15.3% over the past 52-week period, notably underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 3.2% uptick during the same time frame. However, it has performed slightly better than the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE) 19.3% drop over the past year.

Exxon Mobil’s stock prices dropped 2.5% after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Jan. 31. Due to an unfavorable pricing mix, the company’s overall topline decreased 1.1% year-over-year to $83.4 billion which missed the Street’s expectations of $87.2 billion by a notable margin. Meanwhile, its non-GAAP EPS plummeted 32.7% compared to the year-ago quarter to $1.67, however, the drop was anticipated and the company actually exceeded analysts’ consensus estimates by 7.7%.

On a more positive note, the company has showcased impressive expense management and saved $2.4 billion in 2024 by reducing its structural costs. Furthermore, it achieved an industry-leading return on capital employed of 12.7% during fiscal 2024.

Analysts remain optimistic about the stock’s longer-term prospects. The consensus view on XOM stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of the 25 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend “Strong Buy,” eight suggest “Hold,” and one advocates a “Strong Sell” rating. Its mean price target of $127.75 represents a 23.9% premium to current price levels.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.