What You Need to Know Ahead of Expedia's Earnings Release

Based in Seattle, Washington, Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is a global travel and hospitality industry leader. It is renowned for its extensive portfolio of brands and services, including Expedia, Hotels.com, Vrbo, and Travelocity. With a market cap of $21.8 billion, Expedia is recognized for its innovation, user-friendly platforms, and commitment to providing seamless travel experiences. EXPE is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EXPE to report a profit of $5.42 per share, up 11.8% from $4.85 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. Expedia's adjusted EPS of $2.86 per share for the last reported quarter surpassed the consensus estimate by 12.6%.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect EXPE to report EPS of $8.98, up 20.7% from $7.44 in fiscal 2023.

EXPE stock is up 5.2% on a YTD basis, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 23% gains and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 11.6% gains over the same time frame.

On Oct. 17, EXPE surged over 4% following a Financial Times report indicating that Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) was considering a potential acquisition of the company.

On Aug. 8, Expedia Group announced its Q2 earnings report, leading to a more than 10% surge in its stock price in the following trading session. The company exceeded analyst expectations and reported a 6% rise in gross bookings to $28.8 billion.

The consensus opinion on EXPE stock is fairly optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of 31 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy” rating, and 22 recommend a “Hold.” This consensus is slightly less bullish than a month ago, with nine “Strong Buy.”

While EXPE currently trades above its mean price target of $148.97, its Street-high target of $200 indicates an upswing of 25.3% from the prevailing price levels.

More Stock Market News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.