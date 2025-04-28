What You Need to Know Ahead of EPAM Systems' Earnings Release

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM), headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania, offers digital platform engineering and software development services. Valued at $11.8 billion by market cap, the company provides software development, outsourcing services, e-business, enterprise relationship management, and content management solutions. The IT services giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, May 8.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EPAM to report a profit of $1.62 per share on a diluted basis, down 12.9% from $1.86 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect EPAM to report EPS of $7.97, down 10.2% from $8.87 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 14.7% year over year to $9.14 in fiscal 2026.

EPAM stock has considerably underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 9.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 32.9% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 5.5% uptick over the same time frame.

On Feb. 20, EPAM shares closed down more than 12% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.84 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.75. The company’s revenue was $1.3 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.2 billion. EPAM expects full-year adjusted EPS to be between $10.45 and $10.75.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EPAM stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” six give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” EPAM’s average analyst price target is $231.41, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 45.4% from the current levels.

