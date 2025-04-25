What You Need To Know Ahead of DuPont de Nemours’ Earnings Release

Valued at a market cap of $26.4 billion, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) is a multi-industrial company that provides technology-based materials and solutions. The Wilmington, Delaware-based company operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments.

The company is expected to unveil its Q1 2025 earnings before the market opens on Friday, May 2. Ahead of this event, analysts expect DD to report a non-GAAP profit of $0.95 per share, reflecting a growth of 20.3% from $0.79 per share reported in the same quarter last year. In addition, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts forecast DuPont to report an adjusted EPS of $4.25, marking a 4.4% increase from $4.07 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to further grow 8% year-over-year to $4.59 per share.

Shares of DD have plunged 10.7% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 8.2% gain and the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 5.8% decline over the same time frame.

DuPont de Nemours’ stock prices rose 6.9% following the release of its strong Q4 2024 results on Feb. 11. The company posted quarterly revenue of $3.1 billion, up 6.7% year-over-year, driven by strong demand in electronics, which led to 10% organic growth in the Electronics & Industrial segment, along with continued momentum in water markets, resulting in 6% organic growth in the Water & Protection segment. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.13, marking a 29.9% increase from the prior-year quarter and surpassing the consensus estimate by 15.3%.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, DD maintains its positive momentum and projects net sales to range between $12.8 billion and $12.9 billion, with adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.30 - $4.40.

Furthermore, analysts' consensus view on DD stock is strongly optimistic, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 11 "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy," and four "Holds.” Its mean price target of $85.20 suggests a 29% upside potential from current price levels.

