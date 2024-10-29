What You Need to Know Ahead of Copart's Earnings Release

Copart, Inc. ( CPRT ), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a significant provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, facilitating the sale of vehicles to a diverse global customer base. With a market cap of 49.9 billion , the company has a robust market presence and a proven track record in vehicle remarketing. Copart connects buyers and sellers through advanced technology and a comprehensive auction platform. The company is scheduled to release its Q1 earnings on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CPRT to report a profit of $0.37 per share , up 8.8% from $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Its adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share for the last quarter missed the consensus estimate by 10.8%. Copart’s increased operational costs led to an EPS miss for the quarter.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect CPRT to report an EPS of $1.54, up 10% from $1.40 in fiscal 2024 .

CPRT stock is up 5.8% YTD, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 22.1% gains and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLI ) 19.1% gain over the same time frame.

Copart's underperformance compared to the broader sector can be attributed to a number of challenges, including slower-than-expected revenue growth, increased competition in the online auction space, and difficulties integrating recent acquisitions. Plus, on Sep. 5, Copart closed down over 6% after reporting Q4 operating income of $359.5 million, below the consensus estimate of $411.8 million.

The consensus opinion on CPRT stock is moderately optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Of seven analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and three advise “Hold.”

CPRT's average analyst price target is $58.57, suggesting a potential upside of 13% from the current levels.

