What You Need To Know Ahead of Clorox's Earnings Release

With a market cap of $16.9 billion , The Clorox Company ( CLX ) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products, offering a wide range of trusted brands across health, household, lifestyle, and international markets. Based in Oakland, California, Clorox sells its products globally through various retail and e-commerce channels. CLX is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 5.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the consumer products maker to report a profit of $1.57 per share , down 8.2% from $1.71 per share in the year-ago quarter. However, the company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters. In Q2 2025, CLX beat the consensus EPS estimate by 11.5%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect CLX to report an EPS of $7.18, up 16.4% from $6.17 in fiscal 2024.

Shares of CLX have declined 2.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) nearly 6% rise and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLP ) 12.1% return over the same period.

Despite Clorox reporting better-than-expected Q2 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.55 and revenue of $1.69 billion on Feb. 3, shares dropped 7.2% the next day. Net sales fell 15% year-over-year , compared to a 16% increase in the same quarter last year, largely due to the impact of post-cyberattack inventory normalization and the divestiture of its vitamins, minerals & supplements (VMS) and Argentina businesses. While organic sales guidance was raised to 4% - 7%, overall fiscal 2025 net sales are still expected to be flat to up just 2%.

Analysts' consensus view on Clorox’s stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 17 analysts covering the stock, one recommends "Strong Buy," 12 suggest "Hold," and four advise "Strong Sell." As of writing, CLX is trading below the average analyst price target of $154.38.

