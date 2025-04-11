What You Need To Know Ahead of Carrier Global’s Earnings Release

With a market cap of $52.5 billion, Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is engaged in providing intelligent climate and energy solutions, focusing on delivering differentiated, digitally enabled lifecycle solutions to its customers. Based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the company operates through Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning (HVAC), and Refrigeration segments.

The HVAC giant is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings on Thursday, Apr. 24. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Carrier Global to post adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share, down 8.1% from $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year. On a positive note, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Meanwhile, for fiscal 2025, analysts expect CARR to report an adjusted EPS of $2.99, up a staggering 16.8% from $2.56 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its earnings are expected to further grow 13.7% year-over-year to $3.40 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of CARR have gained 3.8% over the past 52 weeks, slightly outpacing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 2.1% uptick and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLI) marginal dip during the same time frame.

CARR posted mixed Q4 2024 results on Feb. 11, sending the stock down by 1.6%. Driven by a solid 11% organic increase in the HVAC segment's sales and an impressive 21.6% year-over-year growth in product sales to $4.5 billion, the company's overall topline soared 19.3% to $5.1 billion. However, this figure fell short of Street's expectations by a notable margin. Meanwhile, its adjusted earnings surged nearly 50% year-over-year to $0.54 per share, which surpassed analysts' projections by 5.9%.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, while the company projects its sales to range between $22.5 billion to $23 billion representing a modest increase from $22.5 billion of revenues reported in fiscal 2024, CARR expects its adjusted EPS to range between $2.95 and $3.05 significantly up from $2.56 reported in fiscal 2024.

Furthermore, analysts' consensus view on Carrier Global is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 22 analysts covering the stock, 13 suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," and eight recommend a "Hold” rating. Its mean price target of $78.74 represents a 33.3% premium to current price levels.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.