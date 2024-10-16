What You Need to Know Ahead of Bio-Techne's Earnings Release

Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, diagnostics, and bioprocessing markets. Valued at a market cap of $11.6 billion, the company boasts an extensive catalog of over 500,000 biotechnology products and scientific tools. The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Ahead of this event, analysts project the biotech company to report a profit of $0.34 per share, down 2.9% from $0.35 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on other two occasions. In Q4 2024, the company reported an EPS of $0.49, which topped the consensus estimates by 11.4%. The results were primarily driven by a 15% year-over-year growth in revenues from its diagnostics and genomics segment, leading to a 2% annual growth in revenues in the quarter.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect TECH to report an EPS of $1.70, up 8.3% from $1.57 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, EPS is expected to climb 18.2% year-over-year to $2.01 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of TECH have declined 4.6% on a YTD basis, significantly lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 21.9% rise and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 12.1% return over the same period.

On Aug. 7, shares of TECH plunged 9.5% after its Q4 and fiscal 2024 earnings release as its revenue of $306.1 million in the quarter missed the consensus estimates of $308.1 million. Moreover, a 10.9% annual decline in Q4 adjusted EPS to $0.49, an 11% year-over-year drop in full-year adjusted EPS to $1.77 coupled with a decline in revenues from its protein sciences segment, further dampened investor confidence.

Analysts' consensus view on Bio-Techne Corporation’s stock is optimistic, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 13 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend a "Strong Buy" and three suggest "Hold."

The average analyst price target for TECH is $83.00, indicating a 12.8% potential upside from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.